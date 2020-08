Yasir Shah on song Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Yasir Shah took three wickets after lunch as Pakistan dismissed England for 219 to tighten their control of the first Test on the third day at Old Trafford on Friday.Β The leg-spinner ripped through England's middle and lower order with a burst of three wickets for four runs in 27 balls on his way to figures of 4-66 in 18... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this