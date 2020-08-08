Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal ‘agree personal terms’ with Philippe Coutinho ahead of potential season-long loan from Barcelona

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Philippe Coutinho ahead of a season-long loan from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. The former Liverpool star has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga champions have opted not to exercise their option to buy. Coutinho, 28, will head back to the Nou Camp […]
