Jeremy Bullock Tiz The Law wins Travers Stakes Saratoga off Kentucky Derby Sept 5 https://t.co/R4sleZpNV6 1 minute ago

We Horse Racing From USA 🇺🇸 Tiz The Law (USA) By : Constitution (USA) - Tizfiz (USA) (Tiznow (USA)) Wins the Runhappy Travers S… https://t.co/O89ovZoEr1 1 minute ago

FOX23News WATCH: Tiz The Law wins the Travers Stakes https://t.co/VN7ftMvnve 3 minutes ago

NEWS10 ABC WATCH: Tiz The Law wins the Travers Stakes https://t.co/7PlLFYO3d1 3 minutes ago

NEWS10 ABC RT @SamanthaOn10: #BREAKING Hometown favorite “Tiz the Law” wins the 151st Travers Stakes! @LianaBonavita has reaction coming up on @wten 4 minutes ago

scott taylor Tiz the Law wins the 151st running of the $1 million Travers Stakes today. So easy, Manny Franco didn't even show h… https://t.co/VqzPbr5yK4 4 minutes ago

Naheez Stables ‎مربط نحيز ( ظفار ) 🇺🇸USA(Saratoga)8/8/2020:(GR.1) Tiz The Law (Constitution/ Tizfiz By Tiznow) Wins Runhappy Travers Stakes 3 year… https://t.co/vHhXmLO0qs 11 minutes ago