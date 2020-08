Sunil Chhetri all praises for Lionel Messi after wonder goal against Napoli Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

India captain Sunil Chhetri was all praise for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi after the Argentine turned it on once again in the UEFA Champions League to help his side stroll past Napoli in their Round of 16 fixture.



"Messi," tweeted Chhetri with three folded hands emojis right after the Barcelona captain scored an outrageous... 👓 View full article