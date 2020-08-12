Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Portland Trail Blazers move to the 8th seed after Damian Lillard led the team to victory against the Dallas Mavericks with 61 points. Lillard's performance was praiseworthy, but Todd Fuhrman isn't convinced that they'll be a match for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers if they don't pay defense. Hear Todd explains why the Blazers aren't currently set up to take on the Lakers. The Portland Trail Blazers move to the 8th seed after Damian Lillard led the team to victory against the Dallas Mavericks with 61 points. Lillard's performance was praiseworthy, but Todd Fuhrman isn't convinced that they'll be a match for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers if they don't pay defense. Hear Todd explains why the Blazers aren't currently set up to take on the Lakers. 👓 View full article

