Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against LakersThe Portland Trail Blazers move to the 8th seed after Damian Lillard led the team to victory against the Dallas Mavericks with 61 points. Lillard's performance was praiseworthy, but Todd Fuhrman isn't convinced that they'll be a match for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers if they don't pay defense. Hear Todd explains why the Blazers aren't currently set up to take on the Lakers.
 The Portland Trail Blazers move to the 8th seed after Damian Lillard led the team to victory against the Dallas Mavericks with 61 points. Lillard's performance was praiseworthy, but Todd Fuhrman isn't convinced that they'll be a match for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers if they don't pay...

