You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools



From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:32 Published 5 days ago 13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19



Seven players and six staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus last week. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19



Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the team’s four-game series at Detroit. Credit: KTVI Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this