Neymar proved he is a top player again – Gasperini Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Neymar proved his class again during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win over Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini said. PSG produced an incredible late comeback to edge Atalanta 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. Neymar set up Marquinhos’ equaliser in the 90th minute to cancel out Mario Pasalic’s opener, before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting struck the […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this # Neymar proved tonight why he’s 10x the player Hazard is, should never hear them in the same breath ever again 7 hours ago Declan Once again Neymar just proved he is currently the best player in the world tonight. Only 2 players right now play b… https://t.co/z7BCCkJEb7 8 hours ago oyisa mjali RT @Hey_Bill_: Neymar just proved yet again that his the third best player in world 8 hours ago Boyka Neymar just proved yet again that his the third best player in world 8 hours ago Waqar Afridi @brfootball Once again its proved that a Half Fit #Mbappe is way better than Icardi and #Neymar is and will always… https://t.co/8rKKxMrnHy 9 hours ago AGOSTINHO ⚔️ Neymar proved once again why he's in the conversation for 'best player in the world' maybe a slot below Cristiano R… https://t.co/s9Ac2GqEmy 9 hours ago