Champions League: Neymar 'very happy' as Paris St Germain progress to semi-final
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
After Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the Champions League semi-final, Neymar said the victory over Atalanta was amazing and he is "very happy" for his team.
"It was amazing! It's a great night. I'm very happy for the team, for the performance, that we believed until the very end. Everyone deserves congratulations. I had...
