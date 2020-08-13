Global  
 

Champions League: Neymar 'very happy' as Paris St Germain progress to semi-final

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
After Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the Champions League semi-final, Neymar said the victory over Atalanta was amazing and he is "very happy" for his team.

"It was amazing! It's a great night. I'm very happy for the team, for the performance, that we believed until the very end. Everyone deserves congratulations. I had...
