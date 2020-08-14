Champions League: Can Lionel Messi weave his magic against mighty Bayern Munich? Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Lionel Messi might never have been faced with a more daunting task at Barcelona than engineering a victory against Bayern Munich in Lisbon tonight. The only surviving former winners of European club football's greatest prize—with five titles each—meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final behind closed doors at the... 👓 View full article

