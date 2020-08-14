Global  
 

Champions League: Can Lionel Messi weave his magic against mighty Bayern Munich?

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi might never have been faced with a more daunting task at Barcelona than engineering a victory against Bayern Munich in Lisbon tonight. The only surviving former winners of European club football's greatest prize—with five titles each—meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final behind closed doors at the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon 00:56

 Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

