Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Mookie Betts has hit three home runs for the sixth time in his career, matching a major league record held by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize Mookie Betts has hit three home runs for the sixth time in his career, matching a major league record held by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize 👓 View full article

