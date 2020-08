You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber Remembers Getting Baptized With Hailey Baldwin | Billboard News



Justin Bieber has often expressed how his rediscovered relationship with God changed his life for the better, and the star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 5) to share a touching moment of faith. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago Barton: I despise football without fans



Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton admits he 'despises' football without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Sorry football fans, the Ballon d’Or won't be happening this year



For the first time in its 64 year history, the Ballon d’Or won't be awarded to the “best” player of the year. Here’s why. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this