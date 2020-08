Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine won't renew his contract Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:02 Published on July 6, 2020

Messi calls off contract renewal negotiations and is ready to leave Barca in 2021, according to report



Lionel Messi has called off contract negotiations with Barcelona, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:10 Published on July 3, 2020