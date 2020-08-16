Former Indian cricketer, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on...
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness. His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable. It's...
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came..
