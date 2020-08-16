Global  
 

One News Page

Former Indian cricketer, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on...
