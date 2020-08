Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary



Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21 Published 1 week ago

Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath



Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago