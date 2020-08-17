Chetan Chauhan had tremendous attachment to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly
Monday, 17 August 2020 () BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed grief on the passing away of Chetan Chauhan, saying the former player was not only a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on August 16 informed that the last rites of former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan will be performed on August 17. Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and other state ministers at a cabinet meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who passed..