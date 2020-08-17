Global  
 

Chetan Chauhan had tremendous attachment to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed grief on the passing away of Chetan Chauhan, saying the former player was not only a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 and...
