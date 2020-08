Jazz's Mitchell on costly miscue: 'That's my fault' Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 57 points on Monday, but it was his 8-second violation with just under two minutes remaining in regulation that cost the Jazz and helped the Nuggets eventually escape with a Game 1 overtime victory. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this