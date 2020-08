Rakesh Asthana appointed as chief of BSF Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) chief Rakesh Asthana was appointed as director general of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre who earlier served as CBI special director, will continue to hold additional charge as DG, Narcotics Control Bureau. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ShamimAhmed RT @r_bhaduri: Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the chief of the BSF, yeah wohi 'CBI vs CBI' midnight Coup wa… 2 hours ago Avocat-Kaush RT @ShekharGupta: IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed BSF chief two years after ouster from CBI @BhardwajAnanya reports #ThePrintGovt… 3 hours ago pankajmolekhi RT @DeeptimanTY: Rakesh Asthana is appointed BSF chief. Will still have a shot at top post in CBI in Feb 2021. Has enough time. VSK Kaumudi… 3 hours ago Deeptiman Tiwary Rakesh Asthana is appointed BSF chief. Will still have a shot at top post in CBI in Feb 2021. Has enough time. VSK… https://t.co/VSaSGKF9yG 3 hours ago Guwahati Times Rakesh Asthana Appointed Chief Of Border Security Force https://t.co/7IlYJ6DQFX 4 hours ago Ayush Rioters and reward for the correct kind of corruption! https://t.co/6KEWmZ7pxd 4 hours ago subrata Chakraborty RT @IndianExpress: Rakesh Asthana appointed BSF chief, V S K Kaumudi Special Secretary (Internal Security) https://t.co/nvYh13hgS4 5 hours ago