Rakesh Asthana to take over as chief of BSF

Sushant death: CBI team probing; Bihar police team leaves Mumbai; DGP’s warning



Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay Mallya death case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal actions against Mumbai police if IPS officer Vinay Tiwari isn’t released. Tiwari, who led the police team from Patna, was put under hoe quarantine by BMC officials. A team from Bihar had arrived to investigate the death of Sushant after the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of taking control of the actor’s finances, among other charges. The CBI team is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police. Watch the video for latest updates on Sushant Singh’s death probe.

