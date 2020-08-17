Rakesh Asthana to take over as chief of BSF

Monday, 17 August 2020 () Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) chief Rakesh Asthana was appointed as director general of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre who earlier served as CBI special director, will continue to hold additional charge as DG, Narcotics Control Bureau.
The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15. However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion musical performance was also held by the Border Security Force (BSF). The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag. The national anthem was played in the background when soldiers hoisted the national flag. At the Attari-Wagah border, ITBP DG SS Deswal hoisted the flag. At India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri, West Bengal, sweets were shared by BSF personnel. The soldiers shared sweets with BGB personnel. India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay Mallya death case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal actions against Mumbai police if IPS officer Vinay Tiwari isn’t released. Tiwari, who led the police team from Patna, was put under hoe quarantine by BMC officials. A team from Bihar had arrived to investigate the death of Sushant after the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of taking control of the actor’s finances, among other charges. The CBI team is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police. Watch the video for latest updates on Sushant Singh’s death probe.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they have done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," Bihar DGP added.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Lucknow Zonal Unit recovered 10 kg opium from a car professionally hidden in cavities of all 4 door panels in UP's Hardoi. The car was coming from Jharkhand. The operation took place on August 08. An another intensive enforcement efforts carried out by NCB on Jharkhand based opium module led to seizure of 16 kilogram of opium in Bihar on August 11, informed KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director (Operations) of Narcotics Control Bureau.
Around 10 shops and godowns were gutted in fire in Gujarat's Bharuch. Fire broke out at a wholesale vegetable market. 5 fire tenders reached at spot to douse the flames. The fire incident took place in Mohammadapura area of Bharuch on August 16. More details are awaited in this regard.
Around five people died and four others got seriously after two cars collided on the National Highway-8 in Gujarat's Nadiad district on August 16. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Speaking to ANI, the Nadiad Fire Superintendent, Dixit Patel said, "Five people have died, four others are seriously injured. The injured have been rushed to a hospital."
The General Manager of Prathama UP Gramin Bank was caught red handed by officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking bribe at his residence. GM Ravi Kant was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. Five lakh rupees and an LED TV were recovered from his house and has been seized by the CBI team. He has been arrested by CBI and they will take him to Ghaziabad for further interrogation. Records at Gramin Bank are also being investigated.
Rajput Karni Sena on August 16 held a protest near India Gate in the national capital to demand a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They raised slogans with placards reading "hang the killers of Sushant Singh Rajput". Incidentally, the late actor had removed his surname 'Rajput' briefly on his Twitter handle after the Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' in 2017-18 over "bad portrayal" of the Rajput community in the movie.