Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan rules with sixth world snooker title!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ronnie O'Sullivan, nicknamed The Rocket, due to his quicky playing style, became world snooker champion for the sixth time, beating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final.

O'Sullivan, 44, moved to within one of the all-time record of world titles, held by Stephen Hendry, and tied the number won by Steve Davis and Ray...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ronnie O’Sullivan eases past Kyren Wilson to land a sixth world title

Ronnie O’Sullivan eases past Kyren Wilson to land a sixth world title 01:14

 Ronnie O’Sullivan moved level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon after surgingpast Kyren Wilson 18-8 to claim his sixth world snooker title at the Crucible.Only Stephen Hendry’s seven crowns now stand between the 44-year-old andundisputed acclaim as the greatest player in the modern sport after he...

