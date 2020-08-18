|
Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan rules with sixth world snooker title!
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ronnie O'Sullivan, nicknamed The Rocket, due to his quicky playing style, became world snooker champion for the sixth time, beating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final.
O'Sullivan, 44, moved to within one of the all-time record of world titles, held by Stephen Hendry, and tied the number won by Steve Davis and Ray...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this