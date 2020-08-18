Hardik Pandya reveals name of his and Natasa Stankovic's son in new Instagram post Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on July 30, 2020. The stylish all-rounder had also taken to social media to share the first photo after his son was born. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."





View this post on Instagram



We are blessed with our baby boy... Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on July 30, 2020. The stylish all-rounder had also taken to social media to share the first photo after his son was born. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."View this post on InstagramWe are blessed with our baby boy 👓 View full article

