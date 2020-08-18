Hardik Pandya reveals name of his and Natasa Stankovic's son in new Instagram post
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on July 30, 2020. The stylish all-rounder had also taken to social media to share the first photo after his son was born. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."
Cricket fraternity on July 30 congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo..