F1 drivers to discuss closing speed issue after Magnussen/Ocon incident Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Formula 1 drivers are set to discuss concerns regarding closing speeds between cars on hot laps and slow laps following the incident involving Kevin Magnussen and Esteban Ocon in Spain. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this