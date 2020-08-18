Skip Bayless: The Mavericks would have beaten the Clippers if it weren't for Porzingis' ejection Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Luka Doncic's dropped 42 points last night, an NBA record for a playoff debut, but it wasn't enough to get a win against the Los Angeles Clippers after Kristaps Porzingis got ejected in the 3rd quarter. Porzingis started to get into it with Marcus Morris after the Clippers forward and Luka got tangled up. Porzingis was automatically thrown out since it was his 2nd technical of the game. Hear why Skip Bayless believes the outcome for the Dallas Mavericks would have been different if Porzingis wasn't ejected.


