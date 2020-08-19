Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa preparing move for Rangers star Ryan Kent after trying to sign him from Liverpool Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Leeds United are poised to make a move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent. Having twice tried to sign the midfielder while he was at Liverpool, boss Marcelo Bielsa is hoping it will be third time lucky this summer. Leeds returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence when they clinched the Championship title in […] 👓 View full article

