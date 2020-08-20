Gnabry eyeing Champions League title in pursuit of Bayern treble

Global  
 

Serge Gnabry is eyeing Champions League glory and a treble of trophies this season after Bayern Munich defeated Lyon to reach Sunday’s final. Gnabry’s first-half brace and a late Robert Lewandowski goal helped Bayern top Lyon 3-0 in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. Bundesliga champions and DFB-Pokal winners Bayern are on the cusp of […]
