Ansu Fati and Adama Traore called up to new-look Spain squad Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Barcelona rising star Ansu Fati has been called up to the Spain squad for next month’s matches against Germany and Ukraine. Wolves winger Adama Traore is another uncapped player to be included, having missed out on making his international debut last November due to injury. In something of a fresh-faced squad, head coach Luis Enrique […] 👓 View full article

