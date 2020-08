Chiefs ban headdresses, face paint, look at chop Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that fans will no longer be allowed to wear Native American-themed headdresses or face paint and that the franchise will review whether the Arrowhead Chop will continue. 👓 View full article

