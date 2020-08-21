Europa League: Discarded Julen Lopetegui eyes vindication with Sevilla

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final



Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:27 Published 3 days ago Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory



Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago Ole: We let Sevilla off the hook



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United allowed Sevilla to 'play too much in periods' as the Premier League team were beaten 2-1 in the Europa League semi-finals. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this