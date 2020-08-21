Global  
 

Europa League: Discarded Julen Lopetegui eyes vindication with Sevilla

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020
Two years on from the embarrassment of being sacked as coach of his country on the eve of a World Cup, Julen Lopetegui has rebuilt his reputation to take Sevilla back to a sixth Europa League final in 14 years. The Spaniards' success in Europe's second-tier competition is no longer a surprise despite the continued churn of...
