Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Williams sold to US based Dorilton Capital

F1-Fansite Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Williams sold to US based Dorilton CapitalAug.21 - Williams Racing has been acquired by Dorilton Capital, bringing a successful conclusion to the Strategic Review which was launched in late May. Dorilton Capital is known for its long-term approach to investment and its key focus will be to restore the competitiveness of the team. This marks the beginning of an exciting new.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Williams F1 team bought by investment firm Dorilton Capital

 Formula 1 team Williams are bought by US-based investment firm Dorilton Capital.
BBC Sport

Williams F1 team sold to US investors to secure financial future

 Acquisition by Dorilton Capital ends family-ownership of one of motor racing’s most successful teams
FT.com


Tweets about this

BJFletcher344

Bethany J Fletcher RT @SkySportsF1: Big breaking F1 news this morning: @WilliamsRacing team sold to Dorilton Capital, a US investment firm Team will continue… 4 minutes ago

RACERmag

RACER Williams #F1 sold to US-based Dorilton Capital https://t.co/T2n7taPyMq 17 minutes ago

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports #Formula1 #Williams Williams sold to US-based Dorilton Capital https://t.co/uHj8PdcUWr https://t.co/wmrSlVNBcd 21 minutes ago

F1Fansite

F1-Fansite.com Williams sold to US based Dorilton Capital #F1 News Stories & Updates #Formula1 #2020F1 https://t.co/FZ7v81vGLV 23 minutes ago