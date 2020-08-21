|
Williams sold to US based Dorilton Capital
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Aug.21 - Williams Racing has been acquired by Dorilton Capital, bringing a successful conclusion to the Strategic Review which was launched in late May. Dorilton Capital is known for its long-term approach to investment and its key focus will be to restore the competitiveness of the team. This marks the beginning of an exciting new.....check out full post »
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this