William's F1 team sold to US investment firm Dorilton Capital

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Williams F1 team sold to US investment firm Williams F1 Dorilton Capital vows investment boost to help storied British outfit return to front of grid The storied Williams Racing Formula 1 squad has...

Autocar 21 hours ago



Williams F1 team bought by investment firm Dorilton Capital Formula 1 team Williams are bought by US-based investment firm Dorilton Capital.

BBC Sport 21 hours ago



William's F1 team sold to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital British Formula One stalwart Williams Racing has been sold to United States-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, the team announced via press release Friday....

MotorAuthority 13 hours ago





Tweets about this