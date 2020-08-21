William's F1 team sold to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

British Formula One stalwart Williams Racing has been sold to United States-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, the team announced via press release Friday. The news came shortly after Williams confirmed it had signed the new Concorde Agreement, ensuring its continued participation in F1. Dorilton purchased the team, as well as a minority... British Formula One stalwart Williams Racing has been sold to United States-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, the team announced via press release Friday. The news came shortly after Williams confirmed it had signed the new Concorde Agreement, ensuring its continued participation in F1. Dorilton purchased the team, as well as a minority... 👓 View full article

