Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William's F1 team sold to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital

MotorAuthority Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
William's F1 team sold to U.S. investment firm Dorilton CapitalBritish Formula One stalwart Williams Racing has been sold to United States-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, the team announced via press release Friday. The news came shortly after Williams confirmed it had signed the new Concorde Agreement, ensuring its continued participation in F1. Dorilton purchased the team, as well as a minority...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Williams F1 team sold to US investment firm

 Williams F1 Dorilton Capital vows investment boost to help storied British outfit return to front of grid The storied Williams Racing Formula 1 squad has...
Autocar Also reported by •BBC SportAutosport

Tweets about this