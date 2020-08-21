Global  
 

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea: Transfer could be completed as early as next week with deal worth up to £50m almost agreed

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Chelsea could complete the signing of Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell as early as next week, talkSPORT understands. There is a growing sense from within the King Power Stadium that Chilwell will be leaving the Foxes this summer amid interest from Frank Lampard’s Blues. BREAKING: Ben Chilwell expected to complete Chelsea transfer next week. – talkSPORT […]
