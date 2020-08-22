Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrested in assault case

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to appear before a prosecutor in a Greek court on Saturday after being arrested following a late-night incident on the party island of Mykonos. Maguire, one of the most high-profile soccer players in England, was pictured being escorted into a police station in the Aegean island...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island

Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island 00:39

 Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greeceinvolving captain Harry Maguire. The England defender, 27, has been arrestedon the island of Mykonos following an alleged altercation with police,according to media reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man United captain Maguire to see prosecutor after brawl on Greek island [Video]

Man United captain Maguire to see prosecutor after brawl on Greek island

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrives on the Greek island of Syros after being detained for questioning following his alleged involvement in an incident on Mykonos in which police officers..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published
Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl [Video]

Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

File footage of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who was detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published
Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match [Video]

Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match

Manchester Utd captain Harry Maguire gives his reaction to Sky Sports after their 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Maguire to be charged with aggravated assault, say Greek police

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to be charged with aggravated assault after his involvement in an alleged incident with police officers in...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldRed MancunianBBC News

News24.com | Man Utd's Harry Maguire in court over police 'assault'

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will appear before a Greek prosecutor to face charges of allegedly assaulting police on the island of Mykonos, with his...
News24

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire allegedly arrested in Mykonos after ‘fight outside bar’, club say player is ‘fully co-operating’ with authorities

 Manchester United have responded to claims their captain Harry Maguire was arrested after a fight involving police outside a bar on the Greek island of Mykonos....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

dirtydonki

DirtyDonKi🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇩🇪🏴‍☠️ @mufc Sell NOW. #mutv BBC Sport - Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain arrested following incident in Mykonos https://t.co/7vl6tfjUbK 2 minutes ago

offtheball

Off The Ball "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with… https://t.co/BCDTZVascW 4 minutes ago

musiime_vin

Alvin 🔥 RT @Roadberg_: @richard_odongo_ Manchester United captain Harry Maguire getting handcuffed while being arrested is the closest he has come… 5 minutes ago

SuleMaxwell1

Maxwell RT @SkySportsPL: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been transferred from Mykonos to Syros in a police vehicle after an incident o… 7 minutes ago

MYfromTURKIYE

TC Metin YILMAZ RT @henrywinter: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire facing aggravated assault charge. Report ⁦@_pauljoyce⁩ https://t.co/bxJ0Y5SQmi 10 minutes ago

Tofaolu

Tofarati RT @touchlinefracas: https://t.co/3mmkQT84E5 nice picture smiling with his girlfriend. Positive framing 11 minutes ago

Lawrence_KC

Lawrence RT @TeleFootball: Harry Maguire spends second night in police cell after arrest for alleged assault of police officer in Mykonos https://t.… 14 minutes ago

Livestron4life

LiveStrong🌎🍃❤️🇺🇸🦅 RT @AJE_Sport: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire "fully cooperating" with Greek authorities after brawl arrest https://t.co/ghqokuCOf… 16 minutes ago