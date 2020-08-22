Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrested in assault case Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to appear before a prosecutor in a Greek court on Saturday after being arrested following a late-night incident on the party island of Mykonos. Maguire, one of the most high-profile soccer players in England, was pictured being escorted into a police station in the Aegean island... 👓 View full article

