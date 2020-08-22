Global  
 

Chelsea close to Chilwell deal

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal that will see them sign Leicester City star Ben Chilwell. Blues boss Frank Lampard has reportedly been very interested in bringing in a new left back, with Chilwell being located towards the top of his wish list. The belief is […]
