PSG vs Bayern Munich tips and odds: Get Bayern at 10/1 or PSG to 20/1 to win here Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

PSG vs Bayern Munich is just hours away and we have a huge price boost to celebrate the Champions League final. Punters can back favourites Bayern Munich at 10/1 or PSG to win at 20/1. You can claim Bayern Munich to win at 10/1 or PSG to win at 20/1 HERE* with 888 Sport. While […] 👓 View full article