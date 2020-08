Kick Paper PSG vs Bayern Munich result: Five things we learned as Kingsley Coman clinches Champions L... https://t.co/gzuXTRoqYI #kingsley #coman 4 seconds ago

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Champions League final: Bayern Munich tops Paris Saint-Germain to capture its sixth European title https://t.co/8Ts9v3DIG2 8 seconds ago

chubby lover 💕 RT @FutbolBible: PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi chasing PSG's squad after their loss in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich http… 9 seconds ago

beIN SPORTS The Alphonso Davies Story 🕮 Moves to Canada as a refugee aged 5 🇨🇦 Lights up the MLS at 15 Move to Bayern Munich… https://t.co/0eEZ1DZXll 11 seconds ago

Cruise 'n Muse RT @AfricaStoryLive: Alphonso Davies, born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled Liberia to escape civil war. 2x German Champi… 15 seconds ago

. RT @CanadaSoccerEN: “We are all very proud of what Alphonso Davies has accomplished in 2020.... For any young 🍁 player that wears a Davies… 16 seconds ago

TBG SEM RT @beINSPORTS_EN: The Champions League has gone to Lucas Hernandez's head! Report ➡️ https://t.co/JtLQ5rtMJ3 #beINUCL #UCLFinal #PSGFCB… 18 seconds ago