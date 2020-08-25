Owen Hargreaves gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The latest: Thiago to Liverpool?



Kaveh Solhekol updates on Liverpool's pursuit of Thiago Alcantara. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:27 Published 2 weeks ago 'Thiago would love to join Liverpool'



Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says Thiago Alcantara is keen on a move to Liverpool, but the club are yet to make a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago Transfer Talk: Will Liverpool move for Thiago?



German football journalist Raphael Honigstein says Bayern Munich are 'bracing themselves' for an approach from Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Bayern told to keep Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara after Champions League win Owen Hargreaves has insisted that Bayern Munich must keep Thiago Alcantara after his performance in the Champions League final amid his links to Liverpool in the...

Daily Star 1 day ago





Tweets about this