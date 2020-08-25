|
Owen Hargreaves gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Owen Hagreaves says Liverpool FC supporters will be desperate to see Jurgen Klopp sign Thiago Alcantara after the midfielder helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League title on Sunday night. The Spanish midfielder played a key role in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Lisbon. France international Kingsley […]
|
|
|
|
