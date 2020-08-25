Global  
 

Owen Hargreaves gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara

The Sport Review Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Owen Hagreaves says Liverpool FC supporters will be desperate to see Jurgen Klopp sign Thiago Alcantara after the midfielder helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League title on Sunday night. The Spanish midfielder played a key role in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Lisbon. France international Kingsley […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago'

'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago' 01:17

 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Liverpool are unwilling to spend big money on Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

