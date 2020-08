PSG boss Thomas Tuchel proud of his team following Champions League final defeat (Video) Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says he's proud of his team after a Kingsley Coman header saw them beaten by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. 🗣"I'm proud of PSG" PSG boss Thomas Tuchel on his sides 1-0 loss in the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/59yfsWP3qD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 24, 2020