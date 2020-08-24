PSG boss Tuchel defends tearful Neymar and Mbappe after shooting blanks in Champions League final

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PSG fans clash with riot police



PSG's fans clashed with riot police after their side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:41 Published 12 minutes ago PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris



Fans in Paris lament Champions League loss to Bayern Munich as scuffles with police erupt along the Champs Elysees. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:18 Published 6 hours ago PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak



Paris St Germain fans light flares and fireworks down the Champs-Elysees despite a crushing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:45 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this