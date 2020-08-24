PSG boss Tuchel defends tearful Neymar and Mbappe after shooting blanks in Champions League final

Global  
 

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted Neymar “cannot do everything” after the star forward failed to score in the Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich. Neymar fired a blank as PSG – featuring in their first Champions League decider – lost 1-0 to German giants Bayern in Lisbon on Sunday. The Brazilian, along […]
