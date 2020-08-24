Brighton will not sell Ben White to Leeds United

Monday, 24 August 2020 () Brighton and Hove Albion will not sell Ben White to Leeds United in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports. White spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Leeds from Brighton and played an important role in the Whites clinching automatic promotion from the Championship. Leeds want the 22-year-old central defender back, this time […]
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is set to sign a new contract and fans don't need to worry about his future, says chief executive Angus Kinnear. BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily Star •talkSPORT