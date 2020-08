Arsenal’s Bellerin ‘offered to PSG’ with exit expected before window shuts Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Paris St-Germain are on the lookout for a new right-back this transfer window and Arsenal are open to a deal that would see Hector Bellerin leave the Gunners before the end of the summer Paris St-Germain are on the lookout for a new right-back this transfer window and Arsenal are open to a deal that would see Hector Bellerin leave the Gunners before the end of the summer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this