Gareth Southgate explains Jack Grealish England omission as Aston Villa captain ‘likes’ social media post questioning why Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was selected

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jack Grealish was once again snubbed by Gareth Southgate as the England manager named his latest squad – and the Aston Villa ace quickly reacted on social media. The Villa captain was left out of the Three Lions’ 24-man selection for next month’s Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark. Southgate opted to pick uncapped […]
 England boss Gareth Southgate says ringing Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips to give him his first England call-up was 'a lovely moment'.

