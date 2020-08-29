Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips ‘shouldn’t be in the England squad’, insists Jermaine Pennant who takes aim at Gareth Southgate for Jack Grealish snub

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips shouldn’t be anywhere near the England squad, according to Jermaine Pennant. The 24-year-old was a surprise addition to Gareth Southgate’s latest Three Lions squad for upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark. However, the manager has been widely criticised for a number of his choices, particulary his latest Jack Grealish […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Grealish receives first England call-up

Grealish receives first England call-up 04:49

 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Iceland v England: Nations League match preview [Video]

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this