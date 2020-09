Mike Trout homers, Andrew Heaney tosses gem in Angels 3-2 win over Mariners Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Los Angeles Angels edged the Seattle Mariners 3-2 behind a strong pitching effort from Andrew Heaney, who went 7.2 IP, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 10. Mike Trout added to his home run total (11), with a big fly in the eighth inning, which helped seal the win.

