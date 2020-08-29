Global  
 

Lionel Messi's hometown dreams of star's return

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 August 2020
A mural of a young Lionel Messi in a Newell's Old Boys jersey, tiny and barefoot with a soccer ball in front of him, inspires hundreds of young people at the Argentine club's youth school to dream of succeeding like their hometown hero. Messi's surprise decision to leave Barcelona earlier this week has sparked unlikely dreams in...
