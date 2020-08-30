Global  
 

Arsenal defeat Liverpool on penalties to win FA Community Shield

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium.

The normal 90 minutes action ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp blames fitness for Arsenal defeat

Klopp blames fitness for Arsenal defeat 00:34

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side did not have '100 per cent fresh legs' in their penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley.

