Arsenal defeat Liverpool on penalties to win FA Community Shield Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium.



The normal 90 minutes action ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.



FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's


