Novak Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka triumph at Western & Southern Open

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus won men's and women's singles titles respectively at the ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic defeated Canadian Milos Raonic in the final 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to take the men's title and completed his second career Masters sweep, reports...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open 02:03

 Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second round.

