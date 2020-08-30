|
Novak Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka triumph at Western & Southern Open
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus won men's and women's singles titles respectively at the ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open on Saturday.
World number one Djokovic defeated Canadian Milos Raonic in the final 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to take the men's title and completed his second career Masters sweep, reports...
