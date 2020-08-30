Novak Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka triumph at Western & Southern Open

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19



World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 08:49 Published 2 weeks ago World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open



Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this