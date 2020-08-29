Chadwick Boseman: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pays tribute to Black Panther actor with Wakanda Forever goal celebration

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 1 day ago 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At Age 43 02:48 Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his portrayals of Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Baldwin as well as superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Friday after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 43.