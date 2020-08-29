Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pays tribute to Black Panther actor with Wakanda Forever goal celebration

Independent Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Arsenal captain performed the Wakanda Forever salute following his opening goal in the Community Shield clash with Liverpool after the Black Panther actor's tragic death
 Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his portrayals of Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Baldwin as well as superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Friday after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 43.

