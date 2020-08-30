Global  
 

Manchester United linked with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon as Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell opens door for bid

talkSPORT Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon. The 23-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Sevilla last season where he was named in LaLiga’s team of the season. Reguilon has reportedly been made surplus to requirements as Zinedine Zidane looks to boost his transfer funds. The left-back is behind […]
