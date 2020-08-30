Manchester United linked with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon as Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell opens door for bid
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon. The 23-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Sevilla last season where he was named in LaLiga’s team of the season. Reguilon has reportedly been made surplus to requirements as Zinedine Zidane looks to boost his transfer funds. The left-back is behind […]
On today’s 10, we run through ten of the best teenage prospects in football right now, and who the top clubs should be targeting. From Ajax’s Sergiño Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, who are following Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in raising the standards of US soccer, to Lyon wonderkid...