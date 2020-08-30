Global  
 

Manchester United closing in on signing of Donny van de Beek despite late Tottenham approach for Ajax star

talkSPORT Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Manchester United appear to have won the race to sign Donny van de Beek, despite a last-gasp bid from Tottenham for the Ajax star. Van de Beek, 23, was linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as a host of Premier League clubs following Ajax’s magical run to the Champions League […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Van de Beek deal could be done by Friday'

'Van de Beek deal could be done by Friday' 01:44

 Manchester United could sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax before Holland's game against Poland on Friday, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper.

