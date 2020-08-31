Global  
 

Manchester United signing Donny van der Beek ‘means Paul Pogba will be off’ – Danny Murphy’s stunning transfer claim as Ajax star’s father confirms move

Monday, 31 August 2020
Paul Pogba could be on his way out of Manchester United this summer following the arrival of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, believes Danny Murphy. United are expected to announce the 23-year-old Duchman’s signing in the coming days, with reports claiming the Premier League club has agreed a £35million fee with Ajax for his […]
 Donny van de Beek will have to earn his place in the Manchester United midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, says their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

